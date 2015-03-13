(Adds CDC comments, statement from Partners in Health)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 13 A U.S. healthcare worker
who tested positive for Ebola while in Sierra Leone was in
serious condition at a Maryland hospital, and a second American
who may have been exposed to that patient was being flown back
to the United States, U.S. health officials said on Friday.
The National Institutes of Health said the U.S. Ebola
patient was flown into the United States earlier on Friday and
admitted to the NIH's high-security containment facility in
Maryland. The patient is the 11th person with the deadly virus
treated in the United States.
The NIH said the patient was in serious condition. The NIH
did not release any more details.
The aid group Partners In Health said in a statement that
the clinician was working for them in Sierra Leone, and noted
their colleague "remains in good spirits."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
another American volunteering in Sierra Leone had "potential
exposure" to that patient and was being transported to the
Atlanta area to be near Emory University Hospital, which has
treated other Ebola patients.
The developments followed a relatively quiet period for
Ebola in the United States, a reminder that while the spread of
the virus has eased somewhat in West Africa, it still remains
dangerous.
The CDC said that as a result of the latest case it is
working to trace the contacts of volunteers combating Ebola in
Sierra Leone, including several other Americans, who may have
been exposed to the healthcare worker now at the NIH.
The CDC said none of these other people, including the one
headed to Atlanta, has tested positive.
However, the CDC said it was working with the State
Department to develop plans to return those Americans with
potential exposure to the United State, where they will isolate
themselves and be under direct CDC monitoring 21 days.
A British healthcare worker who tested positive for Ebola
while in Sierra Leone was flown back this week to Britain, along
with four others who are being monitored for possible infection.
CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes said the agency's team in
Sierra Leone is still gathering information but said there is no
evidence so far that the U.S. and British cases are related.
While the virus has killed about 10,000 people in Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Guinea, only a handful of cases have been
seen in the United States, Spain and Britain.
(Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen, Will Dunham and
Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Bernadette Baum and
Jonathan Oatis)