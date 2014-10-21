LONDON Oct 21 An experimental Japanese flu drug
that has hit the headlines because of its potential to fight
Ebola may also work against norovirus, the winter vomiting bug,
British researchers said on Tuesday.
As with Ebola, the research is still at an early stage but a
study in mice found that Fujifilm's Avigan, or
favipiravir, was effective at reducing -- and in some cases
eliminating -- norovirus infection.
The drug works by causing the virus to self-destruct in a
process known as "lethal mutagenesis", which causes errors in
its genetic information. In effect, the virus mutates itself to
death.
Clinical trials of Avigan, developed by Fujifilm group
company Toyama Chemical, as a treatment for Ebola are set to
start in Guinea in mid-November and the Japanese company said on
Monday it was stepping up production of the medicine.
The findings from the norovirus study in mice were published
by a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge in the
journal eLife.
