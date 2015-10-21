LONDON Oct 21 Doctors treating Scottish nurse
Pauline Cafferkey, the first known Ebola survivor to have
suffered an apparent relapse of the virus, are to give details
of her case on Wednesday.
Cafferkey was transferred from the Queen Elizabeth
University Hospital in Glasgow to an isolation unit at the Royal
Free Hospital in London on Oct. 9 and was last week described by
her doctors as critically ill.
Earlier this week, however, the hospital said her condition
had improved to "serious but stable".
Cafferkey's case has generated worldwide interest, as
disease experts say there has never been a documented case like
it. The Ebola virus has killed more than 11,300 people in West
Africa in an unprecedented epidemic over the past year, which
also left some 17,000 survivors of the disease.
In Wednesday's statement, the Royal Free said Michael
Jacobs, an infectious diseases consultant, and Dr Daniel Bausch,
a World Health Organisation expert on pandemic and epidemic
diseases, will answer questions on her case at a briefing for
reporters due to start at around 1300 GMT.
Cafferkey, from South Lanarkshire, Scotland, spent several
weeks in an isolation unit at the Royal Free at the beginning of
the year after first contracting the Ebola virus in December
2014.
She was the first person to have been diagnosed with Ebola
on British soil.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Hugh Lawson)