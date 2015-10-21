LONDON Oct 21 A Scottish nurse who contracted
and initially recovered from Ebola, but then suffered a relapse,
has meningitis caused by the virus in her brain, doctors
treating her said on Wednesday.
Pauline Cafferkey was not reinfected with the Ebola virus,
doctors said, but it had persisted in her body since her initial
recovery and re-emerged to cause complications in her brain.
"The virus re-emerged around the brain and around the spinal
column to cause meningitis," said Michael Jacobs, an infectious
diseases consultant who has been treating Cafferkey in London.
Cafferkey was transferred from the Queen Elizabeth
University Hospital in Glasgow to an isolation unit at the Royal
Free Hospital in London on Oct. 9 and was last week described by
her doctors as critically ill.
Jacobs said on Wednesday that she had made a "significant
improvement" and was talking and eating a little, but still
faced a long recovery and would remain in hospital for now.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Kate Kelland, Editing by
Alison Williams)