CHICAGO Oct 3 Nurses, the frontline care
providers in U.S. hospitals, say they are untrained and
unprepared to handle patients arriving in their hospital
emergency departments infected with Ebola.
Many say they have gone to hospital managers, seeking
training on how to best care for patients and protect themselves
and their families from contracting the deadly disease, which
has so far killed at least 3,338 people in the deadliest
outbreak on record.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
repeatedly said that U.S. hospitals are prepared to handle such
patients. Many infectious disease experts agree with that
assessment.
Dr. Edward Goodman, an infectious disease doctor at Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas that is now caring for
the first Ebola patient to be diagnosed in this country,
believed his hospital was ready.
The hospital had completed Ebola training just before Thomas
Eric Duncan arrived in their emergency department on Sept. 26.
But despite being told that Duncan had recently traveled from
Liberia, hospital staff failed to recognize the Ebola risk and
sent him home, where he spent another two days becoming sicker
and more infectious.
"The Texas case is a perfect example," said Micker Samios, a
triage nurse in the emergency department at Medstar Washington
Hospital Center, the largest hospital in the nation's capital.
"In addition to not being prepared, there was a flaw in
diagnostics as well as communication," Samios said.
Nurses argue that inadequate preparation could increase the
chances of spreading Ebola if hospital staff fail to recognize a
patient coming through their doors, or if personnel are not
informed about how to properly protect themselves.
At Medstar, the issue of Ebola training came up at the
bargaining table during contract negotiations.
"A lot of staff feel they aren't adequately trained," said
Samios, whose job is to greet patients in the emergency
department and do an initial assessment of their condition.
So Young Pak, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said it has
been rolling out training since July "in the Emergency
Department and elsewhere, and communicating regularly with
physicians, nurses and others throughout the hospital."
Samios said she and other members of the emergency
department staff were trained just last week on procedures to
care for and recognize an Ebola patient, but not everyone was
present for the training, and none of the other nursing or
support staff were trained.
"When an Ebola patient is admitted or goes to the intensive
care unit, those nurses, those tech service associates are not
trained," she said. "The X-ray tech who comes into the room to
do the portable chest X-ray is not trained. The transporter who
pushes the stretcher is not trained."
If an Ebola patient becomes sick while being transported,
"How do you clean the elevator?"
Nurses at hospitals across the country are asking similar
questions.
A survey by National Nurses United of some 400 nurses in
more than 200 hospitals in 25 states found that more than half
(60 percent) said their hospital is not prepared to handle
patients with Ebola, and more than 80 percent said their
hospital has not communicated to them any policy regarding
potential admission of patients infected by Ebola.
Another 30 percent said their hospital has insufficient
supplies of eye protection and fluid-resistant gowns.
"If there are protocols in place, the nurses are not hearing
them and the nurses are the ones who are exposed," said RoseAnn
DeMoro, executive director of National Nurses United, which
serves as both a union and a professional association for U.S.
nurses.
Unlike influenza or the common cold, which can be spread by
coughing and sneezing, Ebola is only spread by contact with
bodily fluids from someone who is actively sick. That means the
risk to the average person is low, but for healthcare workers,
the risk is much higher.
As of Aug. 25, more than 240 healthcare workers have
developed the disease in Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra
Leone, and more than 120 have died, according to the World
Health Organization.
Many of these infections occurred when healthcare workers
were removing the personal protective gear - masks, gowns,
gloves or full hazmat suits used to care for the patients, said
biosafety experts.
Sean Kaufman, president of Behavioral-Based Improvement
Solutions, an Atlanta-based biosafety firm, helped coach nurses
at Emory University through the process of putting on and taking
off personal protective equipment (PPE) while they were caring
for two U.S. aid workers flown to Atlanta after becoming
infected with Ebola in West Africa.
Kaufman became known as "Papa Smurf" to the Emory nurses
because of the blue hazmat suits he and others wore that
resembled the cartoon character.
"Our healthcare workforce goes through so many pairs of
gloves that they really don't focus on how they remove gloves.
The putting on and the taking off doesn't occur with enough
attention to protect themselves," he said.
Nurses say hospitals have not thought through the logistics
of caring for Ebola patients.
"People say they are ready, but then when you ask them what
do you actually have in place, nobody is really answering that,"
said Karen Higgins, a registered nurse at Boston Medical Center.
Higgins, an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse, said hospital
officials have been teaching nurses on one of the regular floors
how to care for an Ebola patient.
"I said, well, that's great, but if the patient requires an
ICU, what is your plan," she said. "They looked at me blankly."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)