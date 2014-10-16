WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama
canceled a trip to Rhode Island and New York on Thursday to
focus on his administration's response to domestic cases of
Ebola, the White House said late on Wednesday.
Obama had planned to talk about the economy in Rhode Island
and fundraise for Democrats in New York, but for the second
consecutive day ditched his plans in response to growing public
concern about the Ebola virus after a second person was
diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil.
