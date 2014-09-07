WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The United States needs to do
more to help control West Africa's deadly Ebola outbreak to stop
it becoming a global crisis that could one day threaten
Americans, President Barack Obama said in an interview.
Obama told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the outbreak, which
has killed 2,100 people in African five countries, was unlikely
to spread to the United States in the short term.
But he added there could be implications if Washington and
other powers did not send urgently needed equipment, public
health workers and other supplies to the region.
"If we don't make that effort now, and this spreads not just
through Africa but other parts of the world, there's the
prospect then that the virus mutates. It becomes more easily
transmittable," he said in the interview broadcast on Sunday.
"And then it could be a serious danger to the United
States," he added.
The United Nations said last week $600 million in supplies
were needed.
"We're going to have to get U.S. military assets just to set
up, for example, isolation units and equipment there, to provide
security for public health workers surging from around the
world," Obama said in the interview.
"If we do that, then it's still going to be months before
this problem is controllable in Africa," he said.
The outbreak that was first identified in Guinea in March
has since spread across much of Liberia and Sierra Leone. Cases
have also been registered in Nigeria and Senegal. There are no
approved Ebola vaccines or treatments.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)