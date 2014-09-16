ATLANTA, Sept 16 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the Ebola epidemic in West Africa is "spiralling out of control" and exhorted the global community to move faster and contribute more help to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

"Here's the hard truth. In West Africa, Ebola is now an epidemic, the likes that we have not seen before. It's spiralling out of control, it's getting worse," Obama said after meeting with top U.S. public health officials. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)