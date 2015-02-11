WASHINGTON Feb 11 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he was bringing back nearly all U.S. troops fighting the Ebola epidemic in West Africa and marking a new phase in the battle to help countries "get to zero" cases of the deadly disease.

Obama said the outbreak was a "wake-up call" for the world, and that wealthy countries need to invest to ensure that poor nations have basic health systems to detect and fight diseases.

"This is not charity," he said in a speech at the White House. "The investments we make overseas are in our self-interest." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Will Dunham)