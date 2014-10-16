WASHINGTON Oct 16 The United States remains
opposed to a ban on travel from West Africa, the White House
said on Thursday, resisting pressure from some U.S. lawmakers
for such a ban to limit the risk of an Ebola outbreak.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there remains a need
to keep transportation lines open to deliver much-needed
supplies to West Africa to deal with the Ebola outbreak there.
He also said officials want to make sure that people
traveling from the area are properly screened.
"We want to make sure that individuals who are traveling to
the United States are monitored ... and screened appropriately,"
Earnest told reporters.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Washington, has appealed for a travel ban as have
several other lawmakers.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)