(Updates with Obama comments)
By Amanda Becker and Roberta Rampton
BETHESDA, Md./WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack
Obama urged Congress on Tuesday to approve $6.18 billion to help
fight the Ebola outbreak, reminding them that even though the
story has faded from the headlines, the battle against the virus
is far from over.
"Every hotspot is an ember that if not contained can become
a new fire, so we cannot let down our guard even for a minute,"
Obama said. "And we can't just fight this epidemic. We have to
extinguish it."
Obama toured a lab at the National Institutes of Health,
where a team of researchers last week published promising
results from the first phase of a research trial for an Ebola
vaccine.
Most of Obama's request is aimed at the immediate response
to the disease. But the package also includes $1.5 billion in
contingency funds - money that could become a target if
lawmakers look for cuts, said Sam Worthington, president of
InterAction, an alliance of U.S. non-governmental aid groups.
While lawmakers recognize that the United States had to take
action to arrest Ebola, some are wary of giving the
administration too much leeway.
"I think there is less understanding of the need to stay in
it for the long run and to build the capacity of countries to
ensure this doesn't happen in the future," Worthington said in
an interview.
Obama noted that NIH scientists first began work on research
that led to the potential Ebola vaccine in 1999, long before the
worst outbreak of the disease on record, which has afflicted
more than 17,000 people since March, killing more than 6,000.
He said the United States needs to continue to fund basic
research and help nations such as Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone build better public health systems so that the world can
quickly contain future disease outbreaks.
"It is a smart investment for us to make. It's not just
insurance. It is knowing that down the road we're going to
continue to have problems like this, particularly in a
globalized world where you move from one side of the world to
the other in a day," Obama said.
The Obama administration came under fire in September after
a series of missteps with a man who traveled to Dallas from
Liberia and later died of Ebola. Two nurses contracted the
disease while caring for the man.
Screening and treatment procedures have since been
tightened. There are now 35 U.S. hospitals equipped to deal with
Ebola patients, up from three before the outbreak.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)