BETHESDA, Md. Dec 2 President Barack Obama
urged Congress on Tuesday to approve a $6.18 billion request for
funding the fight against Ebola before lawmakers leave on a
holiday recess in two weeks, calling the struggle against the
virus far from over.
Obama, in remarks at the National Institutes of Health in a
suburb of Washington, said the U.S. strategy against Ebola was
beginning to show some results but that much more remains to be
done.
"Every hotspot is an ember that if not contained can become
a new fire, so we cannot let down our guard even for a minute,"
Obama said. "And we can't just fight this epidemic, we have to
extinguish it."
