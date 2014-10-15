UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama pledged on Wednesday that federal officials would oversee the response to U.S. Ebola cases in a more aggressive way, and said the Centers for Disease Control would send a "SWAT team" to any hospital encountering a new case of the disease.
After meeting with his cabinet for about two hours, Obama emphasized that the likelihood of a widespread Ebola outbreak in the United States was "very, very low" but said the international community must do more to help African nations struggling to control the epidemic. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.