(Updates with details, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama
authorized the use of American military reservists on Thursday
to support humanitarian aid efforts against the Ebola outbreak
in West Africa.
In a letter to leaders of the U.S. Congress, Obama said he
had determined it was necessary to augment the active duty
military with an unspecified number of reservists to help
support the fight against the Ebola virus in West Africa.
The Pentagon said the notification cleared they way for it
to activate members of the military reserves, many of whom are
specialists in skills that are available in only limited numbers
in the active duty military.
Those currently being sought included engineers, logistics
staff, communications specialists, civil affairs experts and
religious affairs personnel, a Pentagon spokeswoman said, adding
that no individuals or units had yet been identified for
call-up.
"This expands the department's ability to look at the
reserve component for additional sources of the skills sets that
aren't in the active duty force" or are in short supply there,
the spokeswoman said.
The U.S. military is structured in a way that makes it
common to call up members of the reserves. The vast majority of
engineers, transport units, civil affairs personnel, military
police and medical units are in the reserves or National Guard,
the state-based militia.
Obama's notification to congressional leaders came as the
White House shifted into crisis mode over Ebola after the
infection of two nurses in Dallas who treated a man who had
contracted the virus in Liberia.
The president canceled two days of planned political events
just three weeks ahead of critical midterm elections amid rising
criticism from Republicans who charge that he has been too slow
to protect Americans from everything from Ebola to Islamic State
militants in Iraq and Syria.
(Reporting By Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and David Alexander;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)