WASHINGTON, Sept 30 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday discussed "stringent isolation protocols" with the head
of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to limit the risk of
more Ebola cases after a diagnosis was made in Dallas, the White
House said.
Obama was briefed on the Dallas case by Dr. Tom Frieden,
director of the Centers for Disease Control.
Obama and Frieden "discussed the stringent isolation
protocols under which the patient is being treated as well as
ongoing efforts to trace the patient's contacts to mitigate the
risk of additional cases," the White House said.
"Dr. Frieden noted that the CDC had been prepared for an
Ebola case in the United States, and that we have the
infrastructure in place to respond safely and effectively," the
statement said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)