ZURICH Aug 15 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) said on Friday it was prohibiting young athletes
from the Ebola-affected region of West Africa from participating
in certain events at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China.
Athletes from West Africa, where authorities are battling an
outbreak of the Ebola virus, will not be allowed to compete in
combat sports or in the swimming pool, as it is impossible to
rule out the risk of potential infection, the IOC and the
Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee said in a joint
statement.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)