ZURICH Aug 15 The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) said on Friday it was prohibiting young athletes
from the Ebola-affected region of West Africa from participating
in certain events at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China.
Athletes from West Africa, where authorities are battling an
outbreak of the Ebola virus, will not be allowed to compete in
combat sports or in the swimming pool, as it is impossible to
rule out the risk of potential infection, the IOC and the
Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee said in a joint
statement.
The rules will prevent a total of three athletes from the
region from competing in those events, the statement said.
Those from the affected region competing in other sports
will undergo regular temperature checks and physical assessments
throughout the games, which begin on Saturday, the two
committees said.
"We regret that due to this issue some young athletes may
have suffered twice, both from the anguish caused by the
outbreak in their home countries and by not being able to
compete in the Youth Olympic Games," the IOC and organisers
said.
The death toll from the world's worst outbreak of Ebola
stood on Wednesday at 1,069, the majority of them in Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia, the World Health Organisation said.
The Youth Olympics in China will run from Aug 16-28 and are
the second summer edition of an event first hosted in 2010 to
shore up support for the Olympics and win over a new generation
of fans and athletes.
It is also seen as a useful testing ground for new events
and/or sports that can gradually be integrated into the Olympic
Games.
Just under 700 athletes will be taking part in the
competitions in China.
