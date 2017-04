FREETOWN A battalion of 800 Sierra Leone soldiers awaiting deployment as peacekeepers in Somalia has been placed in quarantine after one of its members tested positive for the deadly Ebola virus, military officials said on Tuesday.

The soldiers were due to relieve the West African nation's contingent already deployed with Somalia's African Union peacekeeping mission, known as AMISOM. They are now expected to be subject to a 21-day isolation period.

