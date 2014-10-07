WASHINGTON Oct 7 About two dozen U.S. military
specialists in Liberia might test laboratory samples for Ebola,
but most of the Pentagon's personnel deployed there are not
expected to be in direct contact with the virus, defense
officials said Tuesday.
General David Rodriguez, head of U.S. forces in Africa, said
three mobile labs had deployed to Liberia and four more were
being sought to run tests that would distinguish between people
infected with Ebola and those who have diseases with similar
symptoms, such as malaria.
Each lab would be staffed by a team of three to four experts
trained to operate in the worst chemical, biological and nuclear
environments, Rodriguez told reporters at a Pentagon briefing.
The teams operate in protective clothing that covers their
head and bodies. Ebola, which can cause fever, vomiting and
diarrhea, spreads through contact with bodily fluids such as
blood or saliva.
The U.S. military is ramping up its response to the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa, where it has already killed more than
3,400 people in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Concern is growing globally that the virus could spread beyond
the region to other parts of the world.
The United States currently has 348 military personnel in
Liberia and Senegal working on combating the spread of Ebola.
Rodriguez has been authorized to send some 3,900 troops if
needed. He said at this point he expected the effort to last a
year.
"We're going to stay as long as we're needed, but not
longer," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez initially said the specialized lab teams would
have contact with Ebola patients, but he issued a statement
later clarifying his remarks and saying U.S. military personnel
only would be working with samples that might contain the virus.
"The testing labs are manned by highly skilled and trained
personnel from the U.S. Naval Medical Research Center. These
labs provide 24-hour turnaround results on samples received from
area clinics and healthcare providers," his statement said. He
said the labs had a capacity of 100 samples per day.
Rodriguez said the cost was expected to be $750 million over
the next six months. The Pentagon has sent Congress requests to
let it spend up to $1 billion from its budget for overseas
conflicts and disaster response. Lawmakers have yet to approve
the funding shift, demanding details first on plans to keep U.S.
military personnel safe.
