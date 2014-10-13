(Updates with new comments from health official)
WARSAW Oct 13 A man has been hospitalised in
Poland pending blood tests on whether he has the Ebola virus,
but he had not travelled to Africa and the tests were being
conducted as a precaution only, a health official said.
The 31-year-old man called for an ambulance on Monday,
saying he was feeling unwell, and was taken to the Bieganski
hospital in Lodz, about 130 km (80 miles) west of the Polish
capital, according to Zbigniew Solarz, a spokesman for the local
epidemiological service.
The symptoms he was showing could also be caused by a number
of other diseases, for example malaria, Solarz said.
The man told medical staff that he had been in Germany where
he had come into contact with people from Guinea, in West
Africa, said Jan Bondar, a spokesman for Poland's sanitary
inspectorate. Guinea, along with neighbouring Sierra Leone and
Liberia has seen the worst outbreaks of the Ebola virus.
But Bondar also said it was unlikely the man could have been
infected that way. He said he had not heard of any Ebola cases
in Germany, and the man had not travelled to Africa himself.
"The man's blood is being tested. I think the result should
be known tomorrow in the afternoon. I think this was an excess
of caution."
More than 4,000 people have died of the viral haemorrhagic
fever in West Africa, mostly in Liberia, neighbouring Sierra
Leone and Guinea. It has also reached Nigeria, Senegal, Spain
and the United States but outbreaks have been contained so far.
