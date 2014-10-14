(Updates with additional blood test results)
WARSAW Oct 14 Additional blood tests on a man
in Poland suspected of being infected with Ebola confirmed he
does not have the virus, a health official said on Tuesday.
The 31-year old man was hospitalised in the city of Lodz,
central Poland, after reporting Ebola-like symptoms and saying
that on a visit to Germany he had come into contact with people
from Guinea, in west Africa, where the virus is present.
On Tuesday morning an initial blood test showed he did not
have the virus, which was later confirmed.
Polish health officials had said on Monday it was unlikely
the man could have been infected with Ebola and that they were
carrying out the tests on him purely as a precaution.
(Reporting Marcin Goettig Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)