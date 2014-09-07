* Anger mounts as Ebola death toll tops 1,000 in Liberia
By James Harding Giahyue and Bate Felix
MONROVIA/DAKAR, Sept 6 When a starving Ebola
patient escaped from a treatment centre in Monrovia and
staggered through a crowded market in search of food, bystanders
who scattered in his path voiced their anger not at him but at
Liberia's president.
To many in this impoverished West African country, President
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's government has not done enough to
protect them from the deadly virus. Ebola has killed more than
1,000 people in Liberia since its arrival six months ago. Across
West Africa, the death toll from the world's worst Ebola
outbreak has surpassed 1,900.
Panicked residents said the patient was the fifth to escape
in recent weeks from the understaffed ELWA hospital. Dozens
watched anxiously as workers in protective clothes bundled the
struggling patient into a truck and drove him back.
"The patients are hungry, they are starving. No food, no
water," said one terrified woman in the crowd. "The government
need to do more. Let Ellen Johnson Sirleaf do more!"
A Noble Peace Prize winner for her work on women's rights,
Johnson Sirleaf had made gradual progress before the epidemic in
rebuilding Liberia after a 1989-2003 civil war.
She now seems destined, however, to spend the last two years
of her presidency dealing with the fallout from Ebola.
Feted internationally since she became Africa's first female
head of state nine years ago, Johnson Sirleaf's reputation at
home has been dogged by a slow improvement in living standards.
Some critics saying she is out of touch with poor Liberians.
The 75-year-old former World Bank official now faces
mounting anger over her handling of Ebola. Her government has
been denounced for causing food shortages by imposing quarantine
on affected communities, while healthcare workers have walked
out on strike after several of their colleagues died.
The president has also faced criticism for sending troops to
quell protests in the ocean-front West Point slum of Monrovia. A
15-year-old boy was fatally shot after soldiers opened fire on a
crowd trying to break out of a quarantine there.
Opponents have called for Johnson Sirleaf to resign, but her
government has said it is doing everything possible, given the
scant resources at its disposal.
"Care and attention should be given to helping people who
need it the most and we can get into the politics later,"
Information Minister Lewis Brown told Reuters. "We're in a
better position than we were several weeks ago in this fight."
Johnson Sirleaf has taken bold steps. Declaring a state of
national emergency last month, she closed schools to prevent
them becoming breeding grounds for infection, and sent home all
non-essential government staff.
But the disease is far outpacing efforts to control it.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said this week a
further 800 Ebola beds were needed in Monrovia alone, and it
called for foreign military teams to be deployed.
"Localised unrest and public criticism of government
failures look set to increase as the health situation worsens
and the authorities fail to find adequate responses," warned
Roddy Barclay of consultancy Control Risks.
NO CLEAR STRATEGY
Tom Frieden, head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC), warned this week after a visit to the
region that the outbreak was gathering pace and threatened the
stability of fragile West African nations.
Although the epidemic was detected deep in the forests of
neighbouring Guinea in March, Liberia now accounts for more than
half the 1,900 people who have died from the virus, which has
also struck Sierra Leone, Senegal and Nigeria.
"The government was not clear on how to engage the
outbreak," said Francis Colee, an environmentalist living in
Monrovia, who said Liberia had reacted poorly compared with its
neighbours. "The government's response mechanism has been very
disappointing."
Liberia is not the only government to face criticism as
health systems have buckled. In Sierra Leone, struggling to
recover from its own 1991-2001 civil war, frustration has
mounted at the government's handling of the crisis. After
strikes by healthcare workers, President Ernest Bai Koroma
dismissed his health minister last month.
Johnson Sirleaf similarly sought to quell criticism by
dismissing senior officials who failed to report for work.
For Barclay of Control Risk, recognition that the opposition
cannot offer better alternatives due to Liberia's weak
institutions, meant popular anger was unlikely to bubble over.
"Despite causing significant turbulence, such trends are
unlikely to destabilise government or fundamentally alter the
balance of power," he said.
A major challenge has been informing a poorly educated
population about a disease which had never before struck in West
Africa. Burial traditions of washing the dead by hand have
fuelled the spread of the highly contagious disease but with
many citizens unable to read, education campaigns have been slow
to reach their mark.
"People are still not aware of how the virus can spread,"
Emmanuel Geayon, a university student. "The Ebola messages and
awareness campaign are not in the vernacular."
Campaigns have also been dogged by deeply engrained mistrust
of the political elite. Rumours had circulated early in the
outbreak that Ebola was a myth and politicians were poisoning
wells in Monrovia to win access to more aid money.
On the muddy streets of rain-soaked Monrovia, billboards now
proclaim "Ebola is Real". On the radio, songs describe the
symptoms of the disease and how to avoid infection.
The World Health Organization has warned that up to 20,000
people may be affected before the outbreak ends. It has laid out
a $490 million roadmap for tackling the outbreak but support
from foreign donors has been slow to arrive.
"In a way, we feel saddened by the response," Johnson
Sirleaf told CNN in an interview.
The president has admitted that Liberia - which had only 50
doctors for its 4.5 million people on the eve of the outbreak -
does not have the resources to cope.
Even in hospitals in Monrovia, a scarcity of gloves and
protective clothing has put doctors at risk when treating
patients - and in rural clinics resources are even scarcer.
Several top emergency doctors have died in their duties.
Johnson Sirleaf apologised last month for the high death
toll among healthcare workers, and pledged more money for
ambulances and new treatment centres.
But the suspension of flights by international airlines and
the closure of borders by neighbouring states has complicated
efforts to respond.
"How do we get in the kinds of supplies that we need? How do
we get experts to come to our country? Is that African
solidarity?" Information Minister Brown asked.
(Additional Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Bate Felix and
Daniel Flynn; editing by)