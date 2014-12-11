LONDON Dec 11 The Red Cross warned on Thursday
of a possible rise in the rate of Ebola infections in West
Africa as people travel across the region during the festive
holidays.
Urging people to take extra care to limit the spread of the
virus, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red
Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General Elhadj As Sy said
increasing rates were not inevitable but a real risk.
"Now is the time to be even more vigilant," he told an
audience at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in
London. "We all welcome the plateauing and the signs of declines
we are seeing in some places ... but that should not be a reason
for complacency."
Latest World Health Organization (WHO) data show rates of
infection with Ebola -- an often fatal disease which causes
fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding -- appear to be slowing
in Liberia and Guinea but are still raging in Sierra Leone.
The Ebola epidemic, the largest in history, has infected
almost 18,000 people, killing around 6,400 of them.
The Ebola virus spreads through contact with the body fluids
of an infected person, meaning suspected and confirmed cases
should be quarantined or cared for in isolation to reduce
spreading.
As Sy said that since many West Africans traditionally
travel from urban areas to their rural homes at this time of the
year, the threat of wider contagion is greater.
"If we have social gatherings and movement of people ...
there may be increased risk," he said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Janet Lawrence)