(Corrects paragraph 7 to make clear Senegal, not Sierra Leone,
was declared Ebola free)
MONROVIA Oct 29 Liberians began three days of
fasting and prayers on Wednesday to seek salvation from the
"curse" of the Ebola epidemic, which has killed 2,705 people and
infected 4,665 more in the West African country.
The National Christian Ebola Task Force, an organisation
formed in September by different Christian denominations, urged
Liberians to fast from dawn-to-dusk over the next three days.
"Ebola is a virus from the devil. It's killing us because we
have turned our back to God," Reverend David G. Benitoe, a
representative of the task force, told a news conference.
"We have traded the worship of God with the worship of
demons and witchcraft, and evil stuff is now happening in this
country," Benitoe said.
Liberia is the country hardest-hit by the worst outbreak on
record of the viral haemorrhagic fever, which is transmitted
through direct contact with bodily fluids of those infected.
In total, the epidemic has killed nearly 5,000 people and
infected some 13,703 people since it was first reported in
Guinea in March.
The disease has spread to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal,
and Nigeria, with Mali becoming this month the sixth West Africa
nation touched by the outbreak. Nigeria and Senegal have now
been declared Ebola-free by the World Health Organization.
Isolated cases have also been reported in Spain and the
United States.
This month, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf told
Reuters her government had detected the first signs of an easing
in the epidemic as public awareness of the disease improved.
The WHO also said on Wednesday there were indications it was
slowing, with falls in the number of burials, new admissions and
a plateau in laboratory-confirmed cases.
About 85 percent of Liberia's 4 million people are
Christians, while about 12 percent are Muslims. Since the
beginning of the outbreak, Liberians have packed churches on
Sunday, singing and praying for deliverance.
Thousands of mobile phone subscribers received text messages
on their phones on Wednesday asking them to take part.
"I have the faith that after Friday things will not be the
same in Liberia with Ebola," said Mary Freeman, who attends the
Faith Healing Temple of Jesus Christ of Monrovia, adding that
she had started fasting on Wednesday morning.
"The Lord has taken pre-eminence over our situation."
Benitoe said the fast and prayer will be concluded on Friday
with prayers and communion services across the country, but
because Ebola is highly infectious, people would have to avoid
touching one another during the communion.
"No one is going to be serving the communion. You will have
you buy your own communion elements. Bread and wine or biscuit
and non-alcoholic wine or red juice," he said.
(Reporting by James Harding Giahyue in Monrovia and Bate Felix
in Dakar; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Catherine Evans)