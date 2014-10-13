By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 13 A California-based
immunologist in charge of an international consortium developing
new anti-Ebola drugs has turned to Internet "crowdfunding" for
extra money needed to speed up the research.
The group led by Erica Ollman Saphire, a professor at the
Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, helped formulate the
experimental ZMapp serum that was used to treat two American aid
workers who contracted Ebola in Liberia and recovered.
Saphire has posted an appeal on the website
www.crowdrise.com/CureEbola seeking at least $100,000 in
contributions for purchasing equipment that will allow
researchers to more quickly analyze blood samples of antibodies
from survivors of the hemorrhagic fever.
As of Monday, nearly $13,000 had been raised since the
crowdfunding appeal was posted on Friday.
The current Ebola epidemic, the worst on record, has killed
more than 4,000 people this year, mostly in the West African
nations of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
The Scripps-led consortium was established with a $28
million grant from the National Institutes of Health, but the
rapidly growing scope of its work has placed additional demands
on limited resources.
Specimens are being sent to Saphire's lab from around the
world, "but the number of samples outpaces the ability of her
current equipment to process them," the website said in a
message.
"With the Ebola virus, we're in a race," Saphire told the
Los Angeles Times, which reported she and her colleagues were
receiving samples from 25 laboratories in seven countries. An
institute spokesman said researchers are seeking to improve on
ZMapp and to develop alternative treatments.
ZMapp is a mix of three antibodies designed to bind to
proteins of the Ebola virus, preventing it from replicating and
triggering the immune response of infected cells.
The compound was tested in monkeys, but there were no human
trials of the serum before it was rushed to Atlanta to treat
U.S. aid workers Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol at Emory
University Hospital after they became infected in Liberia in
July. The two were ultimately cured, but doctors are unsure
whether the ZMapp actually helped them.
The virus has been known in the past to kill as many as 90
percent of its victims. But nearly 40 percent of patients from
the current outbreak have survived without pharmaceutical
treatment, according to Dr. Thomas Geisbert, an infectious
disease specialist at the University of Texas in Galveston.
ZMapp was co-developed by San Diego-based Mapp
Biopharmaceutical Inc.
