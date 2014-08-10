BUCHAREST Aug 10 Romanian health authorities said on Sunday that a 51-year-old Romanian man suspected of having contracted a severe infectious disease during a visit to Nigeria last month did not have Ebola.

The man flew to Romania from Nigeria on July 25 in good medical condition. Later he had symptoms of high fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.

"We've taken all epidemiological data, step by step, and we found those elements that rule out Ebola infection in this patient in a 99 percent proportion," Adrian Streinu-Cercel, director of the Matei Bals Infectious Diseases Institute, told reporters.

