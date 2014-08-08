JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 South Africa's national airline, SAA, will continue to operate in West Africa as its destinations there have not been affected by an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, the company said on Friday.

"We will monitor the situation on a continuous basis and will review our decisions should there be developments that warrant such a review," SAA said in a statement. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)