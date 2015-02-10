By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 10 An experimental Ebola drug from
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc protected 75 percent of lab
monkeys injected with the virus, scientists from the company and
the U.S. Army reported on Tuesday.
The drug, called AVI-7537, joins ZMapp from Mapp
Biopharmaceutical and a compound from Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
Corp as the agents shown to cure non-human primates
given otherwise-lethal injections of Ebola virus.
The ZMapp and Tekmira drugs protected 100 percent of lab
monkeys in studies, giving them a possible edge. But, unlike
those drugs, Sarepta's drug has been formally tested in healthy
human volunteers at high doses and caused no serious side
effects.
While other experimental agents are in extremely limited
supply or difficult to produce, there is a straightforward
manufacturing system for Sarepta's drug, analyst Steve Brozak,
president of WBB Securities, said in an interview.
AVI-7537 is an antisense molecule, essentially a mirror
image of a molecule that carries instructions from Ebola's genes
to its protein-making machinery. The drug binds to the
messenger, shutting down the virus's ability to reproduce.
In previous monkey studies, a combination of antisense
molecules proved effective. The new research, published in the
journal mBio, found that a single one, targeting a messenger for
a protein called VP24, was sufficient.
In contrast to the 75 percent of Ebola-infected monkeys that
survived after receiving AVI-7537 intravenously, all those
receiving a placebo died.
Demonstrating that a single agent can protect non-human
primates is important, said Travis Warren of the U.S. Army
Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, who led the
study. It is simpler to manufacture and get regulatory approval
for one compound than a combination, Warren said.
Last November, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sarepta
published research showing that AVI-7537 and another antisense
molecule were safe and well-tolerated in 30 of 30 healthy human
volunteers. A few experienced mild reactions such as headaches.
Sarepta's $300 million contract with the U.S. Department of
Defense to develop drugs against Ebola and the related Marburg
virus was terminated in 2012 due to government funding cuts. The
current study was completed just before then, but not published
until the current Ebola outbreak increased interest in the drug,
Warren said.
Chief Executive Officer Chris Garabedian said the company
needs at least two years to scale up the manufacturing process
for Ebola drugs.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)