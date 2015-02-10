(Adds number of monkeys in study, plans for drug development,
share movement)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK Feb 10 An experimental Ebola drug from
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc protected six of eight lab
monkeys injected with the virus, scientists from the company and
the U.S. Army reported on Tuesday.
The drug, called AVI-7537, joins ZMapp from Mapp
Biopharmaceutical and a compound from Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
Corp as the agents shown to cure non-human primates
given otherwise-lethal injections of Ebola virus.
The ZMapp and Tekmira drugs protected 100 percent of lab
monkeys in studies, giving them a possible edge. But, unlike
those, Sarepta's drug has been formally tested in healthy human
volunteers at high doses and caused no serious side effects.
While other experimental agents are in extremely limited
supply or difficult to produce, there is a straightforward
manufacturing system for Sarepta's drug, said Steve Brozak, an
analyst and president of WBB Securities.
AVI-7537 is an antisense molecule, essentially a mirror
image of a molecule that carries instructions from Ebola's genes
to its protein-making machinery. The drug binds to the
messenger, preventing the virus from reproducing.
In previous monkey studies, a combination of antisense
molecules proved effective. The new research, published in mBio,
found a single one, targeting a messenger for a protein called
VP24, was sufficient.
Unlike the 75 percent of Ebola-infected monkeys that
survived after receiving AVI-7537 intravenously, all six
receiving a placebo of saline solution died.
Demonstrating that a single agent can work is important,
said Travis Warren of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute
of Infectious Diseases, who led the study: It is simpler to
manufacture and get regulatory approval for one compound than a
combination.
Last November, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sarepta
published research showing that AVI-7537 and another antisense
molecule were safe and well-tolerated in all 30 healthy human
volunteers. A few experienced mild reactions such as headaches.
Sarepta's $300 million contract with the U.S. Department of
Defense to develop drugs against Ebola and the related Marburg
virus ended in 2012 due to government funding cuts. The study
was completed just before then but not published until the
current Ebola outbreak increased interest in the drug, Warren
said.
Chief Executive Officer Chris Garabedian said Sarepta would
need two years to scale up the manufacturing process for Ebola
drugs but would not develop them without government or
foundation support.
Instead, Garabedian said, the company would focus its
antisense technology on drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Sarepta shares were down 1.4 percent at $12.16 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Lisa
Von Ahn)