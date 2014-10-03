(Repeats story to widen distribution)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK Oct 3 People who contract Ebola in
West Africa can get through airport screenings and onto a plane
with a lie and a lot of ibuprofen, according to healthcare
experts who believe more must be done to identify infected
travelers.
At the very least, they said, travelers arriving from
Ebola-stricken countries should be screened for fever, which is
currently done on departure from Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone. But such safeguards are not foolproof.
"The fever-screening instruments run low and aren't that
accurate," said infection control specialist Sean Kaufman,
president of Behavioral-Based Improvement Solutions, a biosafety
company based in Atlanta.
"And people can take ibuprofen to reduce their fever enough
to pass screening, and why wouldn't they? If it will get them on
a plane so they can come to the United States and get effective
treatment after they're exposed to Ebola, wouldn't you do that
to save your life?"
On Thursday, Liberia said the first Ebola patient to be
diagnosed in the United States had lied on a questionnaire at
the Monrovia airport about his exposure to an Ebola patient. He
flew to Brussels and then Dulles airport outside Washington,
D.C., before landing in Dallas on Sept. 20.
The traveler, Thomas Eric Duncan, had no symptoms when he
left Liberia, and fever scans there had shown a normal body
temperature of 97.3 degrees Fahrenheit, U.S. health officials
said. He therefore could not have been identified through
examination as carrying the Ebola virus.
His arrival and hospitalization in Dallas have underscored
how much U.S. authorities are relying on their counterparts in
West African countries to screen passengers and contain the
worst Ebola outbreak on record.
Part of the screening burden rests on connecting airports.
For example, Kaufman flew from Monrovia to Casablanca to
London to Atlanta. He was fever-screened in Monrovia and
Casablanca, but not London's Heathrow, he said, and not when he
arrived in Atlanta.
"At Heathrow, there were no questions about where I had come
from," he said. "I offered the information to the official in
Atlanta, and he said, 'Thank you. Be safe.'"
In August, experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) began teaching airport workers in Monrovia
and other cities in the Ebola zone to conduct screenings, CDC
medical worker Tai Chen said in an interview.
Ebola cases and deaths have been reported in Guinea,
Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Senegal. The World Health
Organization has put the death toll at 3,338 out of 7,178 cases
since March.
The CDC also worked with Liberian authorities to develop the
questionnaire that was completed by Duncan: before travelers
enter Roberts International Airport in Monrovia they are asked
if they have had contact with anyone showing symptoms of Ebola.
There are at least two other screening points before a
passenger is allowed to board a plane, with trained airport
personnel asking about exposure to Ebola in the previous 21 days
and any symptoms including fever, severe headache, bleeding,
vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
This process relies on an honor system, Chen said.
Officials at the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security
would not say if they are considering using hand-held fever
detectors on passengers arriving at U.S. airports. But Homeland
Security spokeswoman Marsha Catron said the agency "will not
hesitate to execute additional safety measures should it become
necessary."
CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden cautioned on Thursday that a
more restrictive approach to travel could make the Ebola
outbreak harder to contain.
"The approach of isolating a country is going to make it
harder to get help into that country," he said.
FEVER DETECTION
Virologist Heinz Feldmann of the National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases has studied Ebola for years and
helped develop an experimental Ebola vaccine. He told Science
magazine in September that airport screeners in Monrovia, where
he spent three weeks, "Don't really know how to use the
devices."
He said he saw screeners record temperatures of 32 degrees C
(90 F), which is so low it "is impossible for a living person."
Feldmann said in an email that according to his colleagues
who have returned from Liberia in the last few days procedures
for taking temperatures and doing clinical checks have improved.
Since August, major U.S. airports that receive international
flights have displayed signs alerting passengers to the presence
of Ebola in West Africa and telling them to be on the look out
for symptoms, said Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
spokeswoman Jennifer Evanitsky.
On Wednesday, customs personnel began distributing
information prepared by the CDC describing Ebola symptoms and
noting, "You were given this card because you arrived to the
United States from a country with Ebola." It tells travelers
that if they were exposed to Ebola overseas, "call your doctor
even if you do not have symptoms."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Michele Gershberg, Toni
Reinhold)