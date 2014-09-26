By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 26
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The Obama administration
urged the international community Friday to view outbreaks of
Ebola, MERS and other deadly diseases as global security threats
that require broad and rapid responses to protect the safety of
populations and economies.
Top U.S. officials from the White House, Pentagon and State
Department met with representatives from 44 countries and
multilateral agencies, including the United Nations and World
Bank, to call for implementation of 7-year-old global standards
for dealing with deadly epidemics and other health dangers,
including biological attacks.
Front and center of the discussion was the worst-ever
outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, which has killed nearly
3,000 people in West Africa over the past six months and could
reach a total number of 20,000 cases by November.
"If left unaddressed, Ebola has the potential to cause
instability the likes of which we haven't seen since Liberia's
civil war," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told an audience
that included health ministers and other officials from
countries with a combined population of 4 billion people.
The meeting came a day after President Barack Obama called
on more nations to help fight the Ebola outbreak, saying
hundreds of thousands of lives were at stake.
The international community is mobilizing thousands of
personnel and pouring billions of dollars into an Americana-led
effort to control the Ebola outbreak, which the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says could infect 550,000
to 1.4 million people by January if nothing is done.
Experts say the world's response to Ebola was months late
and it now faces enormous challenges recruiting adequate numbers
of volunteers and funding for a long-term initiative that needs
to address pervasive economic and cultural issues if it is to
contain the disease.
"This is probably the most difficult global health security
challenge that we have faced in our lifetime," said Dr. Keiji
Fukuda, assistant director-general for health security at the
World Health Organization (WHO).
The centerpiece of the global health security initiative is
a 2007 set of standards known as the International Health
Regulations, which set procedures for responding to pandemics
and bioterrorism. But this has been implemented by fewer than 20
percent of WHO's 194 member states.
U.S. officials say the ultimate aim is to equip every
country with secure laboratory and health surveillance systems
to detect pathogens and emergency operations that can quickly
control outbreaks.
"This is a fight that we know how to win. We have the tools
and the capacity. All we need is the political will," said Susan
Rice, Obama's national security adviser.
