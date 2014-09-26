(Adds Obama comments in paragraphs 3-5)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The Obama administration
urged the international community Friday to view outbreaks of
Ebola, MERS and other deadly diseases as global security threats
that require broad and rapid responses to protect the safety of
populations and economies.
Top U.S. officials from the White House, Pentagon and State
Department met with representatives from 44 countries and
multilateral agencies, including the United Nations and World
Bank, to call for implementation of 7-year-old global standards
for dealing with deadly epidemics and other health dangers,
including biological attacks.
President Barack Obama, who this week urged members of the
United Nations to do more against the Ebola outbreak in West
Africa, told Friday's meeting that the current
response to disease outbreaks often amounts to an
ill-coordinated scramble with tragic consequences.
"With all the knowledge, all the medical talent, all the
advanced technologies at our disposal, it is unacceptable if,
because of lack of preparedness and planning and global
coordination, people are dying when they don't have to," the
president said.
The worst-ever outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, which has
killed nearly 3,000 people in West Africa over the past six
months and could reach a total number of 20,000 cases by
November, was front and center in the discussion.
"If left unaddressed, Ebola has the potential to cause
instability the likes of which we haven't seen since Liberia's
civil war," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told an audience
that included health ministers and other officials from
countries with a combined population of 4 billion people.
The international community is mobilizing thousands of
personnel and pouring billions of dollars into an Americana-led
effort to control the Ebola outbreak, which the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says could infect 550,000
to 1.4 million people by January if nothing is done.
Experts say the world's response to Ebola was months late
and it now faces enormous challenges recruiting adequate numbers
of volunteers and funding for a long-term initiative that needs
to address pervasive economic and cultural issues if it is to
contain the disease.
"This is probably the most difficult global health security
challenge that we have faced in our lifetime," said Dr. Keiji
Fukuda, assistant director-general for health security at the
World Health Organization (WHO).
The centerpiece of the global health security initiative is
a 2007 set of standards known as the International Health
Regulations, which set procedures for responding to pandemics
and bioterrorism. But this has been implemented by fewer than 20
percent of WHO's 194 member states.
U.S. officials say the ultimate aim is to equip every
country with secure laboratory and health surveillance systems
to detect pathogens and emergency operations that can quickly
control outbreaks, including large-scale immunization programs.
