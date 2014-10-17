GENEVA Oct 17 The outbreak of Ebola in Senegal
is officially over but the country remains vulnerable to further
cases of the deadly disease being imported, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
Twice the maximum incubation period of 21 days, or 42 days,
has passed since a Guinean man who traveled to Dakar was
confirmed as having Ebola, it said in a statement praising
Senegalese authorities for their "diligence". The man has
recovered and his 74 known contacts have not caught the disease.
"While the outbreak is now officially over, Senegal's
geographical position makes the country vulnerable to additional
imported cases of Ebola virus disease. It continues to remain
vigilant for any suspected cases by strict compliance with WHO
guidelines," the U.N. agency said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)