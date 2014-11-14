DAKAR Nov 14 Senegal has lifted a ban on
traffic by air and sea with Ebola-stricken Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone, reversing a measure in place since August to halt
the spread of the disease, Senegal's APS news agency reported on
Friday.
Senegal's land border with Guinea, which was the first
country to record Ebola in the region this year, remains closed,
APS said.
Mali, Senegal's neighbour to the east, is battling a new
wave of cases.. However, that border remains
open.
Senegal itself recorded a single case of Ebola, a student
who crossed the border from Guinea, but a wider outbreak was
prevented and the country was declared Ebola-free last month
after completing a 42-day period with no new cases
Experts have warned against border closures and travel
restrictions as a means of containing the virus. Ebola has
killed at least 5,177 people in eight countries - predominantly
in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea - since March, according to
the World Health Organization.
The continent's leaders have pledged not to sever links with
the area hardest hit by Ebola. However, fearing the destruction
brought on the worst-hit countries, a number of them have
maintained a range of restrictive measures that have curbed
trade and travel.
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)