* Clinical trial starts in Guinea next month
* Serum could be scaled up quickly as short-term
intervention
LONDON Oct 23 Scientists will start testing
whether treatment with antibodies in the blood of Ebola
survivors can help infected patients fight off the deadly
disease in a clinical trial starting in Guinea next month.
If effective, so-called convalescent serum could be scaled
up quickly as a short-term intervention while work continues to
develop drugs and vaccines.
An international research consortium led by the Institute of
Tropical Medicine in Antwerp is undertaking the work in the West
African country where the world's worst Ebola outbreak was first
confirmed in March this year, after receiving a 2.9-million-euro
($3.7-million) grant from the European Union.
"Blood and plasma therapy are medical interventions with a
long history, safely used for other infectious diseases," Johan
van Griensven, the project's coordinating investigator, said in
a statement on Thursday.
"We want to find out whether this approach works for Ebola,
is safe and can be put into practice to reduce the number of
deaths in the present outbreak."
The World Health Organization last month urged the use of
blood-derived products and serum from survivors.
Blood and plasma from recovered Ebola patients has been used
occasionally in the past, including during an Ebola outbreak in
1995 in Kikwit, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, when seven
out of eight patients getting convalescent whole blood survived.
However, because the number of patients who have received
serum treatment to date is small, it is unclear how well the
intervention works.
