* Traces of Ebola can remain in semen for months after
recovery
* Experts say risk of infection real despite lack of proof
* Survivors avoid loved ones, stigma continues
By Ricci Shryock and Joe Bavier
MONROVIA/ABIDJAN, Feb 24 Musa Pabai left an
Ebola treatment centre in Liberia in November, grateful to have
survived a disease that has killed nearly 10,000 people across
West Africa but fearing he still could pose grave danger the
person closest to him.
By Valentine's Day, nearly three months later, the
23-year-old had not yet returned to Hannah, his girlfriend and
mother of his young son.
"I don't want to be tempted by her ... It would be a
problem," he said in the capital Monrovia, where he spent his
self-imposed exile, afraid that he could still infect her
through sexual contact despite his clean bill of health.
Research has shown traces of Ebola in semen of some
survivors for at least 82 days after the onset of symptoms and
in vaginal secretions for a much shorter period.
Scientists say testes are a reservoir for Ebola because
white blood cells, which protect the body against disease, are
unable to effectively destroy the virus there.
Although there is no conclusive scientific proof these
traces are infectious, anecdotal evidence of several cases in
West Africa and confirmed transmission of Marburg, another viral
haemorrhagic fever, have led experts to warn of the potential
risk of sexually transmitted Ebola.
With the disease typically taking 15 to 21 days to run its
course, this means traces of Ebola can remain in semen for
around two months after recovery.
This has raised the prospect of new infections, even in
areas free of the disease, just as the year-long epidemic
appears to be receding across the region.
Health officials declare Ebola outbreaks officially over
after countries complete 42 days -- twice the incubation period
for Ebola -- without recording new infections.
"We are saying that the outbreak is over after 42 days but
technically it could be longer because of the risk of sexual
transmission through contaminated semen," said Philippe Maughan,
at the humanitarian branch of the European Commission.
The World Health Organization (WHO) advises Ebola survivors
to abstain from sex during a 90-day period following recovery,
or, failing that, to practice safe sex.
"CONCENTRATION CAMPS"
Worries over sexual transmission risk adding to the
stigmatisation Ebola survivors already face, and are protracting
the emotional burden of families often struggling to overcome
the deaths of relatives.
While men like Pabai have taken the WHO's advice a step
further by separating themselves from their loved ones, some
traumatised communities have imposed more draconian measures.
"We've got people being treated horrendously," said Margaret
Harris, a spokeswoman on Ebola for the WHO. "In Sierra Leone
particularly male survivors have been put in a form of
concentration camp."
Harris said men had been detained in Bombali, a district
northeast of the capital Freetown, highlighting how public
hysteria had become a real danger.
"This will further stigmatise anyone with symptoms of Ebola
and is likely to drive infections underground just at a time
when we're getting the upper hand," she said.
Infections are now receding, potentially freeing up
resources to test the semen of male survivors for the virus.
A positive test result would still not confirm if the traces
of Ebola remain infectious, but a negative result could bring
welcome relief.
"It's entirely possible to do this," said Michel Van Herp,
an epidemiologist with medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.
"At least we could reassure an individual that his semen is
negative and he is not contagious."
Late last week Musa Pabai finally went home to Walakor, his
village just outside Monrovia. He flirted, somewhat hesitantly,
with Hannah but still worried for her health.
"They told me three months (of abstinence), but I am going
to make it five months," he said. "That's my decision."
(Additional reporting by Derrick Snyder in Monrovia and Emma
Farge in Dakar; Editing by David Lewis and Robin Pomeroy)