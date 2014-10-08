Oct 8 Brazil, Argentina and the United States
have tightened port entry procedures for ships that have sailed
from West Africa in a bid to control the potential spread of the
deadly Ebola virus.
Ebola has killed more than 3,400 people in Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia, and its spread has become a global concern --
with worries for trade, which could affect the airline and
tourism industries together with seaborne activity.
The virus is already threatening to disrupt logistics
activity in West Africa and has already rattled commodities and
mining markets as the region is a major source of raw materials
such as iron ore as well as crude oil, bauxite and cocoa.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Tuesday it would screen
individuals coming into the United States via ships from Ebola
hot spots.
"The Administration continues to take thoughtful and
straightforward steps in protecting Americans from Ebola,
through stronger screening at our ports of entry," said lawmaker
Charles Schumer.
The first person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States,
died on Wednesday morning at a Dallas hospital, a hospital
spokesman said.
Preventative measures have been imposed at airports in
several countries and ports also following suit. While most
ports have yet to quarantine ships and their crews coming from
affected areas, more rigorous screening is being imposed, which
could potentially slow shipping activity.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday appealed to
the international community to do more to help contain the
spread of Ebola, and urged countries not to shut their borders.
Brazil's health surveillance agency Anvisa said this week
ships which docked in Ebola-affected countries in the last 21
days will receive clearance to dock at Brazilian ports only
after a thorough analysis of medical records and logs showing
medicine used.
Origin countries include Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone,
Nigeria and Senegal, it said.
"The ship that arrives from affected areas with no suspected
case is cleared by communication over the radio ... If
necessary, inspectors may come onboard to verify, in detail, the
sanitary conditions," Anvisa said, adding that in case of a
suspected Ebola case, the ship will be docked at a special and
isolated location and sick people immediately taken to hospital.
Maritime insurance agencies are especially concerned about
stowaways jumping on ships at West African ports.
"There is very little control that the (ship's) master can
exert over what labour is used," ship insurer Steamship Mutual
said.
"Delays to vessels calling at ports where they have
previously called at West African ports are likely to increase.
If such a vessel has stowaways aboard, the situation will be
worse as authorities try and determine identities and any health
problems."
SOUTH AMERICAN EXPORTS
The spread of the virus comes at a crucial time for South
America's export season for key commodities including grains and
sugar, when shipping activity traditionally gathers pace.
Shipping agent Williams also confirmed that at one of
Brazil's top commodities ports Santos, ships arriving directly
from ports in affected African countries need to wait around 10
days before they are allowed to dock, providing there are no
developing health concerns among the crew.
The journey across the Atlantic takes around 10 days, which
should just cover Ebola's potential 21-day incubation period.
Argentina has similar procedures in place, officials said.
Last month the authority running the Panama Canal, a major
global trade artery, said it would monitor the last 10 port
calls of all vessels arriving in the waterway.
"If Ebola is diagnosed, the vessel will be placed in
quarantine until MINSA (health ministry) authorities declare it
safe for boarding," Esteban Saenz of the Panama Canal Authority
said in a statement on Sept. 23.
Michael Frodl of U.S. based consultancy C-Level Global Risks
said: "Panama needs to protect its human infrastructure: if the
people who operate the Canal were to fall sick, we worry who
could come in to reopen it."
(Additional reporting by Reese Ewing in Sao Paulo, Hugh
Bronstein in Buenos Aires, writing by Jonathan Saul, editing by
David Evans)