LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 4 As Ebola persists in West
Africa, shipping lines and traders are tweaking their contracts
to protect themselves if the disease puts crews at risk of
infection or prevents vessels calling at affected ports.
Ebola has not yet forced ports to close, but uncertainties
about the spread of the virus are adding to legal and financial
concerns for those involved in shipping oil, cocoa and minerals
from the region.
Iron ore miners have already been hit by logistics problems
exacerbated by the Ebola outbreak.
"Ebola clauses have now become a very common phenomenon,"
said a senior freight manager with a leading commodities trader.
"It is to protect the safety of the crew and also the earnings
of owners."
Shipping lines active in West Africa, such as oil tanker
firm Stena Weco, have written clauses into their contracts
requiring charterers to nominate alternative safe discharge
ports if Ebola means they cannot call at the intended port,
according to a contract seen by Reuters.
Global trade house Trafigura said it also had
inserted Ebola clauses, although it declined to give details.
With the Ebola outbreak -- that has killed nearly 5,000
people since March, mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
-- still evolving, companies are concerned that any disruption
it does cause would not be covered by standard contracts.
"It may be unclear whether contracts as currently drafted
address the rights and obligations of parties in this unique and
constantly evolving situation," said Jonathan Moss of law firm
DWF.
"Parties may disagree as to whether the adverse consequences
of Ebola fit within 'force majeure' or other provisions in
contracts." A force majeure frees a company from contractual
deliveries due to actions beyond its control.
Among the stipulations in the various Ebola clauses being
adopted by ship owners are requirements for firms chartering
their ships to find alternative ports if there is risk to the
crew, to keep protective equipment on board, pay for medical
expenses that crew members may incur, as well as other
unforeseen costs including possible fines and delivery delays.
"Exactly how a situation will look like if the ship is
ordered to a place where the crew will be in danger is yet to be
seen, but we will not take any risks to crews going there if we
ever come to such a situation," said Stena Weco's Managing
Director Erik Hanell.
POTENTIAL DISPUTES
The International Maritime Organization has urged against
any general ban on international travel or trade due to Ebola.
"The movement of ships, including the handling of cargo and
goods, to and from the affected areas, should continue as
normal, in order to reduce the isolation and economic hardship
of the affected countries," the IMO's Andy Winbow said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon reiterated that message
on Monday, saying: "I have been urging all major international
airlines and major shipping service lines to continue their
normal trade and movement and transportations."
But ports across the globe have tightened entry procedures
for ships that have sailed from West Africa. Some have halted
entry altogether in some instances.
Malta stopped a cargo vessel that was travelling from Guinea
to Ukraine from entering its harbour for a medical emergency in
September due to fears the sick person on board could have been
infected with Ebola.
Last month, Mexico and Belize refused to allow the Carnival
Magic cruise ship to dock, over Ebola concerns.
The restrictions have so far been limited, but that has not
stopped some shipping companies altering their strategies to cut
the possible risks from Ebola.
Ong Choo Kiat, president of U-Ming Marine Transport
, one of Taiwan's largest shipping companies, said it
was excluding calls to countries affected by the disease.
Precious Shipping, one of Thailand's largest dry
cargo owners, states in its new charters that its ships are not
to trade to Ebola infected countries, Managing Director Khalid
Hashim said.
"There will be disputes aplenty should any ship get infected
on board with Ebola due to calling at any country under the
orders of charterers, or should a ship that has called an Ebola
infected country get quarantined/delayed at a subsequent port,"
Hashim said in an email to Reuters.
In a September regulatory filing, shipping group Star Bulk
Carriers Corp said that if there was a risk to crews
from Ebola, its vessels might not be able to call at ports in
affected areas, potentially hitting its bottom line.
"These uncertainties could also adversely affect our
ability to obtain additional financing on terms acceptable to us
or at all," Star Bulk said.
Oil and gas group Kosmos Energy said in a regulatory
filing in October its exploration, development and production
projects in West Africa could be delayed or interrupted should
Ebola continue to spread, which could "significantly increase
costs".
