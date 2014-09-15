Sept 15 Minerals group Sierra Rutile Ltd
said its operations would be restricted during the
three-day countrywide lockdown to halt the spread of Ebola
across Sierra Leone and that it would optimise operations in the
lead-up to mitigate overall impact of the disruption.
The company, which mines rutile in the south west of Sierra
Leone, said export of products to customers would not be
affected and that essential services such as the power plant and
a health clinic would continue to operate as normal.
The West African country will restrict residents to the
areas around their homes for three days from Sept. 19 in a bid
to halt new infections and help health workers track down people
suffering from the disease.
Ebola, a contagious, haemorrhagic fever was first discovered
in eastern Guinea in March and has since killed more than 2,400
people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, making it
the worst Ebola outbreak the world has seen.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)