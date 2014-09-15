(Adds analyst comment and number of employees)
By Karen Rebelo
Sept 15 Minerals group Sierra Rutile Ltd
said its operations in Sierra Leone would be restricted
during the three-day countrywide lockdown to halt the spread of
Ebola and that it would optimize operations to lessen its impact
on the business.
The company, which mines rutile, a raw form of titanium
dioxide, in the south west of Sierra Leone, said exports would
not be affected and that essential services such as the power
plant and a health clinic would continue to operate as normal.
A company spokeswoman said there were about 1,400 employees
in Sierra Leone.
The West African country will restrict residents to the
areas around their homes for three days from Sept. 19 in a bid
to halt new infections and help health workers track down people
suffering from the disease.
Sierra Rutile expects to produce 131,000 tonnes of rutile
this year.
"Based on historical inventory levels, we believe inventory
is currently more than sufficient to cover the three-day
restriction period, which we estimate would represent a maximum
production impact in the order of 1,000-3,000 tonnes of rutile,"
analysts at Mirabaud Securities said in a note.
Ebola, a contagious, haemorrhagic fever, was first
discovered in eastern Guinea in March. Since then, it has killed
more than 2,400 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea, making it the worst Ebola outbreak the world has seen.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Maju Samuel)