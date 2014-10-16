(Adds details, background)
MADRID Oct 16 Madrid's Barajas international
airport activated emergency measures on Thursday after a
passenger arriving on an Air France flight was
suspected of possibly having Ebola, a spokeswoman for airports
operator Aena said.
Spain's health ministry confirmed that an Ebola emergency
protocol had been set in motion but declined to give details.
Aena and Air France said in separate statements that a
passenger on Air France 1300 from Lagos via Paris had started
shaking during the flight. Air France said the other passengers
disembarked from the plane, which will now be disinfected. The
return flight has been cancelled.
Spain's government has stepped up its response to suspected
Ebola cases in the wake of a health scare when a nurse in Madrid
became the first person outside Africa to become infected with
the deadly disease in the current outbreak.
The nurse, Teresa Romero, was diagnosed with the virus last
week and is still seriously ill but stable. She had cared for
two infected priests repatriated from West Africa and who later
died.
Spanish authorities said on Thursday that a person who had
been in contact with Romero and was being monitored remotely for
signs of the disease would be hospitalised, after developing a
fever, one of the symptoms of Ebola.
The person was one of 68 considered to have a low risk of
catching Ebola, and who have to check their temperature
regularly from home.
Another 15 people, including Romero's husband, are still
under observation for signs of Ebola in Madrid's Carlos III
hospital where she is also being treated, but have shown no
symptoms.
(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Additional reporting by Nicholas
Vinocur in Paris, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien
Toyer and Dominic Evans)