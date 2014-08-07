MADRID Aug 7 The first European infected by a
strain of Ebola that has killed more than 932 people in West
Africa, Spanish priest Miguel Pajares, was stable in a Madrid
hospital on Thursday after being airlifted from Liberia, health
authorities said.
Pajares, 75, was working for a non-governmental organisation
in Liberia and was repatriated along with his co-worker Juliana
Bohi, a nun who has tested negative for the disease.
Liberia has declared a state of emergency over the crisis.
"The patients have arrived well, though a little
disoriented. They are both now in quarantine," Madrid health
official Javier Rodriguez told a news conference.
The medical plane flown out to Liberia to bring Pajares and
Bohi back to Spain touched ground at a military base in Madrid
at 0600 GMT before the two were escorted by police motorbikes
and cars to the Carlos III hospital.
The hospital has cleared the entire sixth floor to treat the
two patients, the health union said.
Highly contagious, Ebola, which has no known cure, kills
more than half of the people who contract it. Victims suffer
from fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and internal and external
bleeding.
