MADRID, Sept 22 An elderly Spanish priest
infected with the Ebola virus is in a serious condition and will
not receive the experimental drug ZMapp because world supplies
are exhausted, Madrid health authorities said on Monday.
Manuel Garcia Viejo, 69, was taken to Madrid's Carlos III
hospital at about 0200 GMT after he was repatriated from Sierra
Leone.
"The patient is badly dehydrated and his kidneys and liver
are affected," said Francisco Arnalich, who oversees internal
medicine at the hospital. "His situation at the moment is
serious."
The hemorrhagic fever Ebola has infected at least 5,357
people in west Africa since March, mainly in Sierra Leone,
Guinea and Liberia, killing 2,630 of those, according to the
World Health Organization.
Garcia, who was the medical director of the Hospital Order
of San Juan de Dios, was diagnosed in Sierra Leone in the
Western city of Lunsar, and flown home on Sunday, after a
three-day lockdown in the African country ended.
Madrid authorities said the drug ZMapp, used to treat two
American aid workers and a British nurse, who all recovered, was
no longer available.
Medical staff are studying various other experimental
treatments including one that gives sufferers a dose of serum
from a recovered Ebola victim.
Garcia is the second Spanish priest to be diagnosed and
repatriated with Ebola after Miguel Pajares, who received ZMapp
but died last month days after being brought back to Spain from
Liberia.
