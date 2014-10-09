* Seven people hospitalised, monitored in Madrid hospital
MADRID, Oct 9 The health of a Spanish nurse with
Ebola worsened on Thursday and four other people were put into
isolation in Madrid, while the country's government rejected
claims its methods for dealing with the disease weren't working
and blamed human error.
Teresa Romero, 44, is the first person to have contracted
Ebola outside of Africa, after becoming infected by a Spanish
priest repatriated from Africa with the disease.
In total seven people are in isolation, though only Romero
has tested positive for Ebola. The others include the nurse's
husband and two doctors who cared for her. Three other people
were released from the isolation unit late on Wednesday after
testing negative.
A health official at the Carlos III Hospital where Romero is
being treated said on Thursday: "Her clinical situation has
deteriorated but I can't give any more information due to the
express wishes of the patient."
The European Commission asked for an explanation of how
Romero's infection happened in a high-security
ward.
"It's obvious that the patient herself has recognised that
she did not strictly follow the protocol," Ruben Moreno,
spokesman for health for the ruling People's Party, said in a
television interview.
German Ramirez, one of the doctors at the hospital where
Romero is being treated, said on Wednesday she had told him she
touched her face with her protective gloves.
On Thursday another doctor, who cared for Romero and is
among those now in isolation, said the sleeves on the protective
suit he wore while handling her had been too short.
In a letter to healthcare authorities, published by national
newspaper El Pais, the doctor detailed treating Romero during a
gruelling 16-hour shift during which he was not told she had the
Ebola virus. He said he only learned of this via the press.
The Ebola virus has killed nearly 4,000 people in West
Africa since March in the largest outbreak on record. It causes
hemorrhagic fever and is spread through direct contact with body
fluids from an infected person.
The World Health Organization has said it sees no evidence
of the disease being brought under control in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea. The first person diagnosed with Ebola in the
United States died on Wednesday and the U.S. government ordered
extra screenings at five major airports.
CALLS FOR CALM
In Madrid, health workers at a major hospital protested
about inadequate training to deal with the virus while unions
have demanded the resignation of Health Minister Ana Mato.
A union official said training for staff to deal with
expected Ebola cases was inadequate."In some places they are
carrying out drills, in others not, there is a lack of
co-ordination," union official Rosa Cuadrado told Reuters.
News of the contraction of the Ebola virus in the country
has deeply shaken Spaniards' faith in their government and the
health system, which has suffered deep spending cuts as part of
austerity measures over the past years.
While newspapers run columns and diagrams on the life-cycle
of the virus, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has called for calm
and said an outbreak affecting many people was extremely
unlikely.
His party's health spokesman said Spain had not relaxed
protocol in dealing with the disease but there may have been
human error.
Peter Piot, a professor at the London School of Tropical
Medicine who was one of the discoverers of the Ebola virus
almost 40 years ago, told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday: "The
smallest mistake can be fatal."
"For example, a dangerous moment is when you undress - you
come out of the isolation unit, you take off your protective
gear, you're full of sweat and so on, and you take off your
glasses and you do like this - " he said, rubbing his eyes -
"and that can be the end."
The investigation into how Romero contracted the disease
continues. The government health spokesman also said the
ambulance that collected Romero from her home, while disinfected
between trips, went on to carry other patients to hospital
without being taken out of circulation until she was known to
have contracted Ebola.
Patients carried in the ambulance were unlikely to have
caught the disease as they did not have direct contact with the
nurse, but were being monitored, the spokesman said. He could
not say how many travelled in the ambulance, although press
reports put it at seven patients.
