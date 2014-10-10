* 14 people under hospital observation, including Ebola
nurse
* Nurse in serious but stable condition - hospital
* Recriminations grow over response to disease
* Health workers throw surgical gloves at Rajoy motorcade
* Spain sets up special committee to handle crisis
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Oct 10 Spanish health workers angry
about the government's handling of an Ebola outbreak jeered
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and pelted his car with surgical
gloves on Friday at a Madrid hospital where a nurse lay
seriously ill with the virus.
Recriminations are growing over how nurse Teresa Romero
became the first person to contract the virus outside West
Africa, but Rajoy said it was extremely unlikely that the
disease - which has already killed more than 4,000 people -
would spread in Spain.
Seven more people were admitted to a specialist isolation
unit at the Carlos III hospital on Thursday, taking to 14 the
number of people now under observation or being treated there,
including Romero's husband.
"Our first priority is Teresa Romero - she is the only
person that we know has the illness," Rajoy told reporters on
the steps of the hospital.
Tempers are fraying over the case, with labour unions
accusing the government of trying to deflect the blame onto the
nurse for the failings of its health system. The health workers
who have been protesting outside the hospital this week heckled
Rajoy as he left the news conference in a motorcade.
The seven new admissions late on Thursday included two
hairdressers who had given Romero a beauty treatment before she
was diagnosed, and hospital staff who had treated the
44-year-old nurse after she was admitted on Monday.
All had come voluntarily to be monitored for signs of the
disease, although none of those tested positive so far for
except Romero, whose condition was described by the hospital as
serious but stable.
Rajoy said he had set up a committee headed by the deputy
prime minister to handle the crisis, five days after news first
broke of Romero's infection.
Romero was infected in the hospital as she treated two
Spanish missionaries who caught the fever in West Africa and
subsequently died, and she remained undiagnosed for days despite
reporting her symptoms. On Friday, the nurse's husband could be
seen staring out of the window of his hospital room, dressed in
a blue surgical robe.
Concern has risen elsewhere in Europe after Macedonia said
it was checking for Ebola in a British man who died there on
Thursday, although authorities said alcohol, not Ebola, may have
killed the man.
A Prague hospital was testing a 56-year-old Czech man with
symptoms of the virus.
POINTING THE FINGER
The Ebola virus causes fever, vomiting and diarrhoea and
sometimes internal bleeding, and is spread through direct
contact with body fluids. About half of those infected in West
Africa have died.
The European Union has asked Spain to explain how the virus
could have been spread on a high-security ward.
The top regional health official in Madrid, Javier
Rodriguez, has said Romero took too long to admit she had made a
mistake by touching her face with the glove of her protective
suit while taking it off.
"She has taken days to recognise that she may have made a
mistake when taking off the suit. If she had said it earlier, it
would have saved a lot of work," he said in a radio interview.
El Mundo newspaper published a cartoon on Friday showing
Rajoy and other officials of his People's Party pointing at the
nurse under the caption: "Protocol for passing on blame".
"They will find any way to blame her," Romero's brother,
Jose Ramon, told the daily El Pais. "Basically, my sister did
her job ... and she has become infected with Ebola."
One union representative said on Friday that health workers
from doctors to ambulance drivers were worried about their lack
of training in how to deal with Ebola patients.
"Finding staff to work voluntarily (in the isolation unit)
is very difficult," said Jose Manuel Freire, spokesman for a
health workers' union.
