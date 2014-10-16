(Corrects list of U.S. military bases in Spain)
MADRID Oct 16 The United States has asked the
Madrid government for permission to use the U.S. military bases
in Spain in its operation to combat the Ebola crisis in Africa,
a Defence Ministry source said on Thursday.
"The U.S. authorities have indeed asked Spain to use their
bases in the country as a transit point for logistics and
engineers building up field hospitals in Liberia and Sierra
Leone," the source told Reuters.
Madrid was set to agree to the request to use the bases at
Rota near Cadiz and at Moron de la Frontera near Seville in
southern Spain.
"None of the planes will transport patients or people
suspected to have contracted Ebola, or who have been in contact
with infected people," he said. "Spain will have a right to
inspect the planes and passengers."
The United States is deploying up to 4,000 troops to West
Africa to help contain the worst outbreak of the disease on
record.
A decision is due to be announced on Friday when Spanish
Defence Minister Pedro Morenes meets U.S. Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel in Washington.
About 4,500 people have died in the outbreak, nearly all of
them in West Africa. Spain was thrust into the forefront of the
crisis when a Spanish nurse in Madrid became the first person to
contract the disease outside West Africa.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Angus MacSwan; Editing
by Sonya Hepinstall)