* Priest who had been in Liberia develops fever
* Air passenger started shaking during flight
* Three admitted to hospital in Canary Islands
(Updates number of people hospitalized in Madrid, Canary
Islands)
By Sarah White and Rodrigo De Miguel
MADRID, Oct 16 Spanish authorities reported four
new patients with suspected Ebola symptoms on Thursday,
including a feverish passenger who started shaking on an Air
France flight to Madrid and a Spanish priest who had recently
been in Liberia.
Three of the cases were in the capital and the fourth in the
Canary Islands, where a health source said two other people were
admitted to hospital for precautionary monitoring.
The priest, who arrived in Spain on Oct.11, was being taken
to hospital after developing a fever, one of the symptoms of the
disease, the Spanish government's Ebola committee said.
He was from the same religious order as two other Spanish
priests who died in Madrid in recent weeks after contracting the
deadly virus in West Africa, one in Liberia and one in Sierra
Leone, they said.
Spain has been on high alert for Ebola after a nurse who
cared for the two deceased priests in Madrid, Teresa Romero,
became the first person outside Africa to become infected in the
current outbreak. Her case prompted recriminations over how
prepared the country was to deal with the disease.
Madrid authorities evacuated an Air France plane on Thursday
after a passenger started developing tremors on a flight from
Paris, Air France and airports operator Aena said. The person
had originally travelled from Nigeria before taking a connecting
flight.
The passenger was taken to Madrid's Carlos III hospital -
the same hospital where Romero is being treated and other
suspected Ebola cases are being monitored - in an ambulance
flanked by a police motorcade, television images showed. The
driver was wearing full protective suit and goggles.
Another person, who was among a group of 68 being monitored
for signs of Ebola because of links to Romero's case, was also
checked into the Carlos III hospital earlier on Thursday after
developing a fever. Authorities had said the 68 were at low
risk, but had to check their temperature regularly from home.
Spanish media quoted a spokesman for the government's Ebola
committee as saying the person in question was one of seven who
had been transported in an ambulance that had been used to carry
Romero before her Ebola diagnosis was known.
"In all of these cases, tests will be carried out, and
results will be known in the coming hours," the committee said
in a statement.
Romero is still seriously ill, though stable. Another 15
people, including her husband, are still under hospital
observation in Madrid but have shown no symptoms.
CANARY ISLAND PATIENTS
Three people were taken into hospital in Spain's Canary
Islands in possible Ebola-related cases, a health source from
that region said.
One of them, a man who arrived in Tenerife on Oct. 12 from
Sierra Leone, developed a fever on Thursday and was admitted to
be monitored for suspected Ebola symptoms. Two other people who
lived with him were also taken to hospital as a preventative
measure for monitoring, the source said.
The Spanish government has stepped up its response to
suspected cases of the deadly disease, after Romero's infection
prompted questions about whether Spain's hospitals were prepared
for a crisis on this scale.
Health workers have said the training and protective suits
provided to hospital staff had been inadequate. Authorities on
Monday pledged to ramp up training.
Nearly 4,500 people have died in the outbreak, nearly all of
them in West Africa, out of a total of 8,997 confirmed,
probable, and suspected cases reported in seven countries.
The United States, which is deploying up to 4,000 troops to
West Africa to help contain the spread of the disease, has asked
Madrid for permission to use U.S. military bases in Spain in its
operation, a U.S. Defence Ministry source said on Thursday.
"None of the planes will transport patients or people
suspected to have contracted Ebola, or who have been in contact
with infected people," he said. "Spain will have a right to
inspect the planes and passengers."
A decision is due to be announced on Friday when Spanish
Defence Minister Pedro Morenes meets U.S. Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel in Washington. Madrid was set to agree to the
request to use the bases at Rota near Cadiz and at Moron de la
Frontera near Seville in southern Spain, the source said.
(Additional reporting by Inmaculada Sanz and Sonya Dowsett and
Nicholas Vinocur in Paris; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)