MADRID Oct 17 The Nigerian passenger who was
taken to a Madrid hospital from an Air France plane by
police-escorted ambulance over fears he was suffering from Ebola
has tested negative for the disease, the Spanish government said
on Friday.
Another person also admitted to hospital with a fever on
Thursday had also initially tested negative for the virus, the
government said. This person had traveled in the same ambulance
as Teresa Romero, Spain's only known Ebola sufferer.
The cases are two of four people hospitalised with suspected
Ebola symptoms on Thursday including the passenger on the Air
France plane who developed tremors and prompted Spanish
authorities to evacuate the plane.
Spain is on high alert for the disease after Romero, a nurse
who cared for two Ebola-infected priests before they died,
became the first person to contract the virus outside West
Africa. She is gravely ill but stable.
Although the two people tested negative for the disease
initially, they must have another test within 72 hours in order
to be given the all clear, the government said.
Nearly 4,500 people have died in the current outbreak,
practically all of them in West Africa, out of a total of 8,997
confirmed, probable, and suspected cases have been reported in
seven countries.
The United States, which is deploying up to 4,000 troops to
West Africa to help contain the disease, has asked Madrid for
permission to use U.S. military bases in Spain in its operation,
a Spanish Defence Ministry source said on Thursday.
A decision is due to be announced on Friday when Spanish
Defence Minister Pedro Morenes meets his U.S. counterpart Chuck
Hagel in Washington. Madrid was set to agree to the request to
use the bases at Rota near Cadiz and at Moron de la Frontera
near Seville in southern Spain, the source said.
