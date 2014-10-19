MADRID Oct 19 The Spanish nurse who contracted
Ebola while caring for two infected priests in a Madrid
hospital, becoming the first person to contract the virus
outside West Africa, appears to have overcome the deadly
disease, the government said on Sunday.
Tests on Teresa Romero, 44, hospitalised earlier this month
with a high fever and treated in an isolation unit in a
specially-adapted hospital in central Madrid, gave a negative
result for the virus on Sunday, it said in a statement.
Usually patients must take another test within 72 hours to
be given the all-clear from the disease, which has killed
thousands in West Africa. The hospital will take another test in
a few hours' time, the government statement said.
Romero was treated with a drip of human serum containing
antibodies from Ebola sufferers who had survived the disease and
other drugs which a government spokeswoman declined to name. One
was the experimental anti-viral medicine favipiravir, El Mundo
newspaper said.
Romero is the only known sufferer of Ebola in Spain. There
are a further fifteen people in hospital, including Romero's
husband, under observation for signs of the disease.
Ebola has killed at least 4,546 people in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea in the recent outbreak, the World Health
Organization said on Friday.
Spain has given its permission for the United States to use
U.S. military bases in an operation to send up to 4,000 troops
to West Africa to help contain the disease.
Spain will approve requests for the United States to use the
bases at Rota near Cadiz and at Moron de la Frontera near
Seville in southern Spain, the Ministry of Defence said in a
statement on Saturday.
