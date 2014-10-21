(Adds details, background)
MADRID Oct 21 A Spanish nurse infected with
Ebola in Madrid while caring for a priest who later died of the
virus has been cleared of the deadly disease after testing
negative two times in a row, doctors said on Tuesday.
"We consider her cured of the Ebola virus by World Health
Organization criteria," said Jose Ramon Arribas, doctor at the
Carlos III Hospital in Madrid where the nurse is being treated.
Teresa Romero, 44, was diagnosed with Ebola two weeks ago,
becoming the first person to catch the disease outside West
Africa in the current outbreak which has killed thousands in
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
The infection in a high-security ward caused recriminations
in Spain, with health workers saying hospitals were not prepared
to cope with an Ebola outbreak and staff had not received
adequate training and equipment.
Romero tested negative twice with a 48-hour interval between
examinations. She will not be discharged from hospital until she
has fully recovered. Ebola can cause severe damage to vital
organs like the kidneys and liver.
The virus spreads through contact with bodily fluids and can
cause fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea.
Romero had cared for two priests repatriated from West
Africa with the disease who later died. She was treated in an
isolation unit at the hospital.
Her husband and 14 other people who came into contact with
Romero were also sent to a special isolation unit in the
hospital to be monitored for signs of Ebola, though none have so
far shown any symptoms.
Romero was treated with a drip of human serum containing
antibodies from Ebola sufferers who had survived the disease and
other drugs which the government and doctors have declined to
name.
(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel and Sonya Dowsett, Writing by
Sarah White, Editing by Angus MacSwan)